Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.84 and traded as low as $125.1773. Siemens shares last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 140,394 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Research lowered Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Santander lowered shares of Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Siemens alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIEGY

Siemens Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.59%. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.