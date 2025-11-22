BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.47 and traded as low as GBX 163.15. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 163.15, with a volume of 8,294 shares trading hands.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.97.
About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares
We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.
