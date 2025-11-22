BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.47 and traded as low as GBX 163.15. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 163.15, with a volume of 8,294 shares trading hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.97.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

(Get Free Report)

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.