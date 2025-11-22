Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and traded as low as $25.6250. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 48,032 shares changing hands.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

