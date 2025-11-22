Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,920 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.83. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

