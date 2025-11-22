Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 10,613 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,217,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,584,000 after purchasing an additional 873,264 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 242,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.