Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $97,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $353,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 5.6%

FSUN stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $107.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Further Reading

