Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $874,000 in Appian Corporation $APPN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 89.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 378.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 382,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 302,170 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 47.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -413.36 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

