Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 10,333.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $195.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently -18.50%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

