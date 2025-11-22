Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $957,000 Position in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,561,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,441.25. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of OFG stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.