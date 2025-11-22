14,060 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 731,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank
In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $10,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,361.14. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Independent Bank Trading Up 4.4%
NASDAQ:INDB opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
