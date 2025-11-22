14,060 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 731,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $10,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,361.14. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Independent Research set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDB

Independent Bank Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.