Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $942,000 in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,602,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 364,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of TOST opened at $33.99 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the president directly owned 900,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,995,382.56. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $37,636.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 229,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,264.18. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

