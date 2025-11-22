Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 7,510 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Methanex were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Methanex Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

