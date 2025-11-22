Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $930,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 651.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 77.0% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.66%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.