Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.41.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

