Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $658.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.43 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

