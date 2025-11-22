Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.82 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,803 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 5.3%
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
