Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

