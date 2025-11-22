Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,948 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.