DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,833 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Viking were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Viking by 2.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,198,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 170,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIK opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.20. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $65.37.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

