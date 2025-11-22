Insider Buying: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Buys $1,970,000.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director Muneer Satter bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $1,970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,906,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,089,734.56. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.27 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.