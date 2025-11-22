Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,552,766.65. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.