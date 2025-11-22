Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 8,295 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,100,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $49.33.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

