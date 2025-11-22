Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,597 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,004,000 after buying an additional 1,228,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $26,130,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

FYBR opened at $37.91 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

