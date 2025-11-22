Insider Buying: Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Acquires $1,249,680.00 in Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director James Tananbaum acquired 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $1,249,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,542,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,675,539.68. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alumis Stock Up 5.5%

ALMS stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Alumis by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALMS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

