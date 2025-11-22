Entropy Technologies LP Sells 16,804 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,657,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 199,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE:FERG opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.81. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

