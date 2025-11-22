DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $29,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

