DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,576 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.41.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.