The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.17. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in The Glimpse Group by 250.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 78.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

