Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on Symbotic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

In other Symbotic news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,649.92. The trade was a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $307,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

