Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,118 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 33.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ryerson Stock Up 4.9%

RYI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -105.63%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

