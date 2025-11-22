Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 12,845 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 594,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,168.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE HLX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $944.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

