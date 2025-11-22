Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 23,473 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Bristow Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 208.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.78. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,176. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Manzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,591.25. The trade was a 15.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 218,500 shares of company stock worth $8,322,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

