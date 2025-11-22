Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2,318.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $173.72 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

