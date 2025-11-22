TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 544,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

