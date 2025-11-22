Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VUZI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 707.90% and a negative return on equity of 113.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $53,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

