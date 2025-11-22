Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,190 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,535,000 after purchasing an additional 949,260 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.6%

NLY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

