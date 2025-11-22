Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

