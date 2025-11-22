Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 4,705 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,550,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 504,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,582,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

LECO stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $249.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

