Entropy Technologies LP Sells 7,639 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.51%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.