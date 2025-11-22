Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.78 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ACM opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.