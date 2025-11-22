DNB Asset Management AS Sells 27,111 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,111 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

