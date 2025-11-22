Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,087 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,697,000 after buying an additional 575,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

