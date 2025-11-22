Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF opened at $59.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

