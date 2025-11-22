The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after buying an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after acquiring an additional 640,306 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.