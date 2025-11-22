RH $RH Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1,031.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in RH were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RH by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $153.08 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

