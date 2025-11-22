DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8%

CME Group stock opened at $273.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.78.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

