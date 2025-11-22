62,930 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.97 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.