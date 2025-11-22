Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 876.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in World Acceptance by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $566,606.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,353.95. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,075.52. This trade represents a 89.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,734,361. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 24.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.78. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.85 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.