Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.66 Million Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 456.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ciena by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Ciena by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.9%

CIEN stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

