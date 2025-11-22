Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 806,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,185,193.20. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Krishnamohan sold 40,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $939,692.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,253.60. This trade represents a 64.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,447. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

